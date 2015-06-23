IOC President issued a statement on the occasion of Olympic Day

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ The president of International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach issued a statement on the occasion of Olympic Day.

Report informs, in his statement, Thomas Bach thanked those who joined the celebration of the Olympic Day.

According to the statement, the people all over the world celebrate the creation of the Olympic Movement and share the unity and sport joy on the base of the Olympic values.

It was noted in the statement that The Olympic Day belongs to everyone regardless of age and sport ability. In the end, T.Bach thanked everyone who joined the event on the occasion of Olympic Day.

In January 1948, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved the idea of Olympic Day to commemorate the creation of the IOC on 23 June 1894 in Paris, a sort of “birthday” of the Olympic Movement at the 42nd IOC Session in St Moritz, Switzerland. Olympic Day was held for the first time on 23 June with a total of 9 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) hosting ceremonies in their respective countries: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Great Britain, Greece, Portugal, Switzerland, Uruguay and Venezuela.