IOC chief promises to set conditions for Armenian sportsmen in European Games in Baku

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ Head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach promised Armenia’s president Serzh Sargsyan to do his best for ensuring the required conditions for Armenian sportsmen in the first European Games in 2015 in Baku,

Thomas Bach is in Armenia on a working visit, together with the president of the European Olympic Committee Patrick Hickey.

“Hickey presented the progress in the preparation of the planned European Olympic Games to be held in next year, the negotiations with the host country to ensure tolerance and up-to-standard environment during the games,” said by the press service of the President of Armenia.