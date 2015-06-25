Interesting fact with medal-winning wrestler of Baku 2015 revealed - PHOTO

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ Interesting fact on the medal-winning wrestler at Baku 2015 came out. Report informs, Merve Kangar, a Turkish wrestler who won a bronze medal at the Games, won a gold medal in the country's championship among teenagers by defeating her sister 9 years ago - in 2006.

The sisters' coach was their father Suleyman Kangar.

The coach of a bronze medalist at the European Games, Merve Kangar is S.Kangar.

After beating her Moldovan opponent, M.Kangar demonstrated her joy by making a circle round with the flags of Turkey and Azerbaijan.