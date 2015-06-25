 Top
    Close photo mode

    Interesting fact with medal-winning wrestler of Baku 2015 revealed - PHOTO

    In the final of the country's championship. she defeated her sister

    Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ Interesting fact on the medal-winning wrestler at Baku 2015 came out. Report informs, Merve Kangar, a Turkish wrestler who won a bronze medal at the Games, won a gold medal in the country's championship among teenagers by defeating her sister 9 years ago - in 2006.

    The sisters' coach was their father Suleyman Kangar.

    The coach of a bronze medalist at the European Games, Merve Kangar is S.Kangar.

    After beating her Moldovan opponent, M.Kangar demonstrated her joy by making a circle round with the flags of Turkey and Azerbaijan.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi