Ilham Aliyev reviewed ongoing work at a bus depot and training center for the I European Games and Sports Palace - PHOTOS

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his wife, chairperson of the Baku 2015 First European Games Organizing Committee Mehriban Aliyeva have reviewed the ongoing work at a bus depot and a training center of Bakubus LLC for the First European Games, and at the Baku Sports Palace.

Report informs, the head of state was informed about the work carried out in the bus depot and training center.

President Ilham Aliyev also reviewed the work carried out as part of a project on the complex restoration of Zigh Lake.

Then President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva viewed Mercedes minibuses bought in order to carry high-ranking guests who will attend the first European Games.

President Ilham Aliyev was also informed about new IVECO buses of Bakubus LLC. It was noted that at the initial stage 302 French-made buses had been bought.

Afterwards, President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva reviewed the progress of reconstruction at the Baku Sports Palace.