III European Games can be held in different countries and cities

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ The 3rd European Games to be held in 2023 can be organized in different countries and cities.

Report informs, the chairman of the European Olympic Committees (EOC), Janez Kocijančič, said at a seminar held in Belgrade, capital of Serbia. He said that the old idea that games should be held in one country and one city is wrong: "First of all, I was born in in Ljubljana, Slovenia, where Winter Olympic games are held. You should travel a long distance even in one city during the Winter Olympic Games. It is a challenge to find a mountain to ski in the center of a city. There are candidates cities of different countries where the distance is shorter. We plan to combine them. Especially small countries. Owing to powerful and fast transport infrastructure, we can effectively implement this concept. "

This year, tender for hosting the Third European Games in 2023 is expected to be announced at the General Assembly of EOC in Marbella, Spain. Y. Kotsianich points out that the first two games have not been solved easily: "The hosting of Baku and Minsk to European Games realized when we were invited there. It was time, we had no choice. But at the moment I feel that there is more attention. Specifically, there is interest from some countries. A tender will be announced at the General Assembly held in Marbella in November. In my opinion, we will soon make a decision about hosting. I'm sure the European Games have a very good prospect. The brand will grow further after the First and II Games, ".

Notably, 1st European Games were held in Baku in 2015. The second European Games will be held in 2019 in the capital of Belarus, Minsk.