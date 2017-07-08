II European Games logo to be officially presented today

Minsk. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ The logo of the II European Games, to be held in Belarus, will be presented today.

Report's correspondent in Minsk informs, official presentation of the logo will be held today at 19:00 Baku time in Alexandria, where the president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko was born.

Alexandria is located 250 km from the capital of Belarus, Minsk.

The idea to create a logo was the slogan " Follow the dream". The symbol of European games will be a fern in reminder of the legend of the beautiful flower of the fern, which blooms in summer on Ivan Kupala Night (holiday in honor of celebration of the summer solstice). According to legend, all wishes and dreams of one who can find it will come true.

In this regard, within the framework of the official presentation of the logo, there will be a Kupalle National Holiday - one of the oldest national holidays dedicated to the sun and the flowering of the earth.

The motto of the II European Games will be the motto "Bright Year, Bright You".

Notably, Belarus was given right to hold 2nd European Games at the 45th meeting of the General Assembly of the European Olympic Committees, which was held in October 2016 in Minsk. I European games were held in June 2015 in the capital of Azerbaijan Baku.