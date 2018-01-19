Host country of III European Games will be identified by late 2018

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ The host country of the 3rd European Games that will take place in 2023 is expected to be announced by this year end.

Report informs, President of European Olympic Committee (EOC) Janez Kocijančič has said at today's meeting of the newly elected EOC Executive Committee.

Slovenian functionary said tender process was announced on May in the meeting held in the capital of Serbia Belgrade. The host country will be announced in the General Assembly of EOC Executive Committee in Marbella, Spain, on November 9-11.

Janez Kocijančič said they are holding negotiations with several countries interested in European Games adding that they don’t want to disclose the names now: “We are holding negotiations with several countries. We want the host country be from Western Europe. There are 50 member nations of the European Olympic Committees. Some of them are rich, some of them are poor. But we would like to keep balance. For this reason, it is time for the West. We are holding talks with several Western countries so that they can be ready for organization.”

In addition, EOC President admitted that today it is difficult to find a host country for European Games: “You know what happens not only with European Games, but also with Olympic Games Apart from National Olympic Committees, we should also take opinion from cities. Sometimes even referendum is needed for that. It is difficult process. We decided that it is important to obey the principles of Olympic Agenda for 2020. That is why it will be different than in Baku or Minsk. We will always adapt to infrastructure, capacity and wishes of host city. Every country and National Olympic Committee has its own peculiarities. We should step stage by stage and be honest.”

EU Sport Forum to be held on 22 and 23 March 2018 in Sofia, Bulgaria, may play a key role to engage the host country for European Games.

Notably, the First European Games were held in Baku. The next Games will take place in Minsk, Belarus in 2019.