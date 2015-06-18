Hetag Gazyumov: I dedicate my victory to Azerbaijan

Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ "My impressions of I European games are fantastic, it is a great holiday for Azerbaijan."

Report informs, this was stated by the gold medalist of the I European Games, Hetag Gazyumov.

According to him, participation in these games is a great honor for him. Speaking of his victory, the wrestler said that he devotes it to the entire Azerbaijan.

H.Gazyumov also shared his plans for the future. He said that he now intends to begin preparations for the upcoming World Cup, "If we qualify, we'll fight. We have the highest task - a gold medal. We are maximalists."