Head of ​Russian delegation: Accommodation of athletes fully meet Olympic standards

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ The accommodation for athletes- participants of the upcoming European Games in Baku, fully meet Olympic requirements.

Report informs citing Russian media, this was stated by Igor Kazik the head of the Russian delegation.

"Accommodation conditions of athletes fully meet Olympic requirements. The conditions are the same for everyone - two people in one room. There is no TV in the rooms, but young people today do not particularly need it. But each apartment blocks has its own router - no one will stay without internet."

The nutrition, according to Kazikov, also is fully compliant with the IOC.

"Athletes' diet is not black caviar and sturgeon. - A set of products and their calories again meets the requirements of the International Olympic Committee."

The official opening of the Athletes Village will be held on 11 June, and the 12th the grand opening of the House of Russian fans will be held.

"We hope to see residents of Azerbaijan there - said Kazik. - They are friendly and hospitable hosts. Many people approach us on the street, when seeing the Russian form. They express their support and promise to root for us. We hope that the Azerbaijani athletes will be among the leaders . We are also going to rootfor them."