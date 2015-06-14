Gymnastics competitions launched at the First European Games

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, gymnastics competitions started at the First European Games.

Report informs, male and female athletes will perform the first movement of the day in team competitions. In the qualifying round, women will compete in 8 groups while in 5.

Azerbaijani representatives will perform in the 3rd group in women's competition. In individual competitions, Yuliya Inshina, Marina Nekrasova and Ktisrina Pravdina will demonstrate their ability.

Azerbaijani athletes will compete in the 3rd groups in men's fight. Azerbaijan will be represented by Petro Paknyuk, Oleg Stepko and Eldar Safarov in the individual round.