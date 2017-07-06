Group of journalists on a visit in Minsk amid the II European Games

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ A group of journalists went to the capital of Belarus to support the II European Games, which will be held in Minsk in 2019.

Report informs, visit is carried out with the assistance of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.Journalists will hold a number of meetings in Minsk.They will visit National Olympic Committee of Belarus, take part in an international conference on "Sport and Tourism: co-branding in tourism”. In the event, a representative of the tourism department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan will make presentation on "The experience of Azerbaijan in the organization of the First European Games".The Executive Director of the II European Games, Advisor to the National Olympic Committee of Belarus, Georgi Katulin, will speak about goals and expectations from the upcoming Games.

After that, a press conference will be held with the participation of Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Taleb Rifai and Deputy Minister of Sports and Tourism of Belarus Mikhail Portnoy.

A friendly football match will be held between the teams of journalists from Azerbaijan and Belarus.

Notably, 10 000 athletes from 50 European countries competed at Baku 2015 The First European Games.

11 sports facilities of Baku and 1 from Mingachevir were used in competitions. Athletes fought for 253 medals.