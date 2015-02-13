Germany national team joins European Games with titled athletes

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ German national team in kayaking and canoeing will be represented with titled athletes in Baku 2015 First European Games.

Report informs, six Olympic and world champions went to Melbourne, in the US state of Florida, to prepare for the competitions to be held this year.

The Olympic and 13-time world champion in kayaking Ronald Raue, the Olympic and 7-time world champion Connie Vassmut, the Olympic and 3-time world champion Francis Veber, as well as the Olympic and 3-time world champion in canoeing Sebastian Brendel, the Olympic champion Kurt Kusel, the world champion Ronald Verx were involved three-weeks training camp.

Kayaking and canoeing races in First European Games will be held in "Kura" Olympic Rowing Center in Mingachevir, Azerbaijan.

The rowers will compete for 15 medals on June 14-16.