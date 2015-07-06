Germany`s European games bronze winner: To host the I European Games is a great privilege

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ “Being the host country of the first European Games is a great privilege,” German bronze medalist of the first European Games in Baku, Greco-Roman wrestler Ramsin Azizsir said, Report informs citing AZERTAC.

"Everything was organized very professionally. It testifies to the fact that the organizers tried to make the first ever European Games to be remembered by everyone. In general, to be the host country of the first European Games is a great privilege. And Azerbaijan got this honor, and can rightly be proud of this."

He said that he was particularly impressed by the opening and closing ceremonies of the Games. Azizsir also praised sports facilities and the Athletes Village.

"Baku is quite ready to host the Summer Olympic Games. The new stadium is very comfortable, modern and looks very beautiful. The conditions created for athletes in the Athletes Village were also very nice.”