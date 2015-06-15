Germany and Hungary won gold

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ Winners of competitions in canoeing and kayaking at a distance of 1000 meters in the I European games revealed.

Report informs, Germany and Hungary won the gold.

In singles competition the men's kayak German Max Hoff came to the finish line first in 3 minutes 28,205 seconds. Second and third place was taken by Portugal and Denmark.

The Canoe Single men German Sebastian Brendel, ahead of rivals, finished the race first, and thus brought the second gold medal in the asset Germany. He came to the finish line in 3 minutes 50,147 seconds. Silver went to the Czech Republic, and bronze - Hungary.

In doubles competition kayak gold received Hungarian Zoltan Kammerer and paddlers Tamas Szalai. They came to the finish line in 3 minutes 11,681 seconds. Second place went to the German team, and bronze in the sport received Belarusian athletes.

Among women in the 500-meter kayak fours Hungary won the gold. Hungarian athletes finished in 1 minute 32,417 seconds, ahead of Germany and Poland.