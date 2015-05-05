French Sports Minister attends opening of 'Baku 2015' First European games

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ French Minister for City Planning, Youth and Sports, Patrick Cannes will arrive in Azerbaijan to attend the opening ceremony of the I European games.
Report was told by the Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan Pascal Mounier.
The Ambassador noted, the I European Games in Baku planned to be attended by about 400 French athletes. The athletes will be represented in most disciplines.
"Baku-2015" First European games will be held in Azerbaijan on June 12-28. The games will bring together over 6000 athletes from 49 countries completing for medals in 20 sports. Competitions will be held in Baku and Mingachevir cities of Azerbaijan.
Tural İbadlı
