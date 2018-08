Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ France State Secretary for Sports Thierry Braillard will arrive in Azerbaijan to participate in the opening ceremony of I European Games on June 12, Report was told by Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan Pascal Meunier.

The first European Games will be held in Azerbaijan from 12 to 28 June. More than 6,000 athletes from all over Europe will compete for 253 sets of medals.