Forging gold in the Land of Fire for I European Games - VIDEO

Baku.6 June. REPORT.AZ/ Baku 2015 will shortly be getting underway, and all eyes will be on the continent’s athletes as they vie to become the first European Games champions, Report informs.

Taking part in such a historic occasion will be a high point in the careers of all participants, but the special few who reach the podium will also take away a bronze, silver or gold Baku 2015 medal.

This making-of video presents the manufacture process of these beautiful medals by local company Azersouvenir LLC in their central Baku facility.

The medal design is based on the Games’ award-winning brand, and features the Baku 2015 logo at its centre, while the reverse features the European Olympic Committees emblem and word mark.

James Macleod, Director of Athlete Services and Operations at Baku 2015, said: “Winning a medal at the first European Games will be a career-defining moment for athletes competing at Baku 2015. The medal designs capture that sense of achievement, along with a creative allusion to Azerbaijani motifs which celebrates our host country.”