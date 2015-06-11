Flag bearer of Azerbaijani national team at the I European Games revealed

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ The standart-bearer of Azerbaijani national team at the European Games Baku-2015 was announced. Report was informed by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Olympic Committee entrusted this mission to Elmar Gasimov the winner of the all prestigious competitions of judo in 2015.

Mr. Gasimov will bear Azerbaijani flag on the forefront of the national team of Azerbaijan at the Baku Olympic Stadium on June 12 during the opening ceremony of the I European Games.

Besides Elmar Gasimov, the freestyle wrestling Olympic champion Togrul Asgarov, European and world champion Haji Aliyev, the world judo champion Elkhan Mammadov and European boxing champion Olympic medalist Teymur Mammadov volunteered to be standard-bearer.