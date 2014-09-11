First Lady of Azerbaijan inspects construction progress at Baku Olympic Stadium

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ The First Lady of Azerbaijan, Baku-2015 European Games Organizing Committee Chair, Mehriban Aliyeva reviewed the work carried out at Baku Olympic Stadium. Report informs, the construction work of the stadium founded in June of 2011 year was carried and a major part of the project was already completed.

The first lady was informed about the design of Baku Olympic Stadium and the work to be done. The chairperson of the Organizing Committee provided recommendations for modern equipment and building materials to be used in the interior of the stadium.

The 69000-seat stadium will be in a modern architectural style. The stadium to be built to international standards will have stands with different functions, running tracks and other infrastructure. 62 meter high and 6-storey stadium built in the area of 50 ha. The facility will consist of the main and auxiliary stadiums, an auxilary building, as well as VVIP, VIP and CIP sections and sections for the media and disabled spectators.

There will be entry from 4 gates to the stadium and 26 gates to the tribunes. According to Olympic standards, more people are considered to come on foot and by public transports to the stadium, also a park for 3103 cars is being constructed.

A total of 82 thousand square meters of green area around the stadium will be laid out.