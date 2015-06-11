​First group of Italian and British athletes to compete in I European Games arrived in Baku

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ The first group of Italian and British athletes, who are going to take part in the I European Games, arrived in Baku.

Report informs, the first group of the Italian delegation included members of national shooting teams, triathlon, synchronized swimming and female water polo.

The Olympic champion in shooting Jessica Rossi and Olympic silver medalist Massimo Fabrizi, who excelled at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, are among them. Italian athletes have already been placed in Athletes Village. When technical Director of the team Mr. Elio Locatelli saw the flag of their country, hung on the balcony, said: "This is really a beautiful place. So far I have participated in 16 summer and winter Olympic Games. It's even better than what I saw at the Olympics."

The British delegation in wide composition has also arrived in Baku. The delegation includes Olympic champions Nicola Adams, Jade Jones and Ed McKeever.