First group of Belarus athletes arrive in Baku on June 10

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 10, the first group of Belarusian athletes will fly to Baku to participate in the First European Games, Report informs citing BELTA Agency.

Official ceremony of the sports delegation will take place in Minsk on June 6.

The ceremony scheduled to participate top athletes and coaches.

The national team of Belarus for the First European Games in Baku includes 151 athletes and 53 coachs. Belarusians are presented in the following disciplines: acrobatics, boxing, freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling, cycling (road), beach volleyball, sports and gymnastics, rowing and canoeing, judo, swimming, synchronized swimming, diving, jumping on trampoline, archery, shooting sports, table tennis, triathlon, fencing, badminton, karate, sambo, taekwondo.

In the list for participation in the First European games the strongest athletes of the national team in rhythmic gymnastics Melitina Stanyuta and Ekaterina Galkina, Olympic champions Alexander and Andrei Bogdanovichs (canoe), Vadim Makhnev and Roman Petrushenko (both - kayak), Sergei Martynov and Konstantin Lukashik (shooting bullet ).

Chief of mission of the Belarusian team will be Olympic champion, head of the monitoring and the development of Olympic sports of Belarus NOC, Dmitry Dovgalenok.

The first European Games will be held in Baku from June 12 to 28. For 17 days more than 6,000 athletes will compete in 20 sports, including 16 Olympic. The program of events also includes 3x3 basketball and beach soccer. Elevensportswillbeplayedlicensesforthe 2016 Olympics.