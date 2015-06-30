First European Games in spotlight of Austrian press

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Austrian leading daily newspapers have extensively covered the first European Games. The article headlined "European Olympic Committees (EOC) consider Azerbaijan as a decent host for the Olympic Games" published in Kleine Zeitung newspaper, highlights the Committee's President Patrick Hickey's words: "The Games was above all expectations."

Report informs, speaking about the upcoming international sporting events the EOC President said: "Azerbaijan is fully ready for hosting Olympic Games.

Azerbaijan can join the list of candidates to host the Olympic Games in 2024 with more confidence. Azerbaijan will always be in my heart after the first European Games."

Kurier newspaper also published an article on the first European Games titled "First European Games over: European Olympic Committees praise Azerbaijan." The article stresses the importance of the Games.The article highlights Patrick Hickey's speech at the closing ceremony of Baku 2015: "The future is bright for Azerbaijan. These inaugural games set the groundwork to build all future European Games and the foundations of an event that will endure and inspire."

The article as well highlights Azerbaijan's First Lady, Chair of the Baku 2015 European Games Organizing Committee Mehriban Aliyeva's speech at the closing ceremony of the Games:" I'm overwhelmed by an enormous sense of pride in our country and our people."

The newspaper also writes about the Austrian athletes's achievements participating in the first European Games.