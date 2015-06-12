First contenders of Azerbaijani wrestlers in Greco-Roman wrestling in Baku-2015 revealed

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ The draw for the first day of the first European games "Baku-2015" took place.

Report informs 3 wrestlers of 4 will fight from 1/8 final.

59 kg

1/8 - Elman Mukhtarov - Gizo Meladze (Georgia)

71 kg

1/8 - Rasul Chunaev - Daniel Cataraga (Macedonia)

80 kg

1/8 - Rafig Huseynov - Michael Wagner (Austria)

98 kg

1/16 - Orkhan Nuriyev - Theodoros Tunisidis (Sweden)

The first meeting will begin at 10:00 Baku time.

Athletes in other weight classes in Greco-Roman wrestling will compete on 14 June.

Competitions in wrestling among women will be on June 15-16, 17-18 June - among athletes in freestyle wrestling.Winners will be revealed in 24 weight categories as a whole. Competitions will be held in the Sports Palace named after Heydar Aliyev.