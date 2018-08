Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ Final match of men's volleyball started at the first European Games in Baku.

Report informs, firstly, Poland and Russia will fight for the 3rd place.

The final match will be played by Bulgaria and Germany at 13:00.

Turkish women's volleyball team defeated Poland with 3:0 score. Azerbaijan team lost to Serbia in the match for the 3rd place with 2:3 and became the 4th.