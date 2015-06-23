​FIFA board member: "European Games organized at the high level"

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ " European Games are organized at the high level. It was great honor to take part in the opening ceremony. These moments are very important for beach football teams since this kind of sport is quite new. We have brought the best players. There will be good competition.

Report informs, Joan Cusco, the Board member, Vice-President of the FIFA World Beach Football Federation said today.

He stated that, all the tickets planned for the beach football were sold: "We want to demonstrate the advantages of our kind of sport and gain more fans. Matches start tomorrow."

The goalkeeper of Azerbaijani beach football team Emin Kurdov stated that they end up preparing. "Our main goal is to be one of three medalists. It is very encouraging that beach football was included in Olympic games. 7 Although it is difficult to fight with 7 teams, we will try our best. We are in B division".