Experience exchange between Rio 2016 Olympics and Baku-2015 European Games offered

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov received the delegation led by the Minister of Sports of the Federative Republic of Brazil Aldo Rebelo. Report was informed by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the ministers discussed several issues and stressed the importance of mutual cooperation.

The two ministers noted that they are interested in mutual cooperation. A.Rahimov stated that they are ready for close cooperation with Brazil and there are great opportunities for further development of the relationship.

A.Rebelo said that Azerbaijan hosts the worldwide sport events recently and it shows a high position of this country in the sport field around the world: "Rio-de-Janeiro will host 2016 Summer Olympic Games. As Azerbaijan hosts European Games for the first time, we may have exchange of experiences."

Brazilian Minister also noted that joint activities in different fields between the two countries can be held in the future.

After the discussions, both ministers signed the action plan on bilateral cooperation.