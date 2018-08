Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ Fire Festival, scheduled for today in Shamkir, dedicated to the "Baku-2015" games will not be held.

Report was told by the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Samaya Mammadova.

According to her, the event was cancelled due to a fire in the Binagadi district yesterday. According to the program, the torch just will be carried in the area of the district.