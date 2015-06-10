European Table Tennis Federation's website publishes article about Baku 2015 Games

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ European Table Tennis Federation`s website has published an article about Baku 2015 First European Games which says tickets for Official Opening ceremony were already sold out.

Report informs, the article says: “Baku 2015 European Games announced today that Friday’s Opening Ceremony for the inaugural event will be staged in front of a full house.

Mr Simon CLEGG, Chief Operating Officer of Baku 2015, said: “This is an amazing achievement and something of which we should be extremely proud for what will be the biggest night in Azerbaijan’s sporting history. With just three days to go to the spectacular show, we have hit another significant milestone on this incredible journey. For 30 months we have been transforming a vision into a reality and now we will welcome the most significant addition to the European sporting calendar for 50 years with a full stadium. My thanks go to all the BEGOC staff, more than 78 per cent of whom are locals, to all their hard work in delivering not only this sold-out Opening Ceremony but also the entire Games, where the sporting sessions are also selling rapidly.”

Mr CLEGG also revealed that a total of 106 sports sessions have also been sold out and added: “The excitement around the European Games which has been so obvious in Baku is continuing to be reflected in the ticket sales.”

For those who have not managed to secure a prized ticket to the biggest night in Azerbaijan’s sporting history, the official Baku 2015 website will capture every moment of the Ceremony itself, including exclusive behind the scenes footage. The opening Ceremony will be streamed live, worldwide, on Baku2015.com, and there will be live coverage of the big day from 12 noon Baku time on the site and through the social media platforms.

The Baku2015.com homepage will be taken over by the colours of the Opening Ceremony, and the third exclusive preview trailer will be revealed, on Wednesday.