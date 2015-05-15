European students invite all to European Games

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ European students invited all to European Games, Report informs.

According to the information, Kenan Rzayev, an Azerbaijani student of Southampton Solent University of the UK, has prepared a video invitation to the First European Games in many languages. Several students studying in the Great Britain from different countries of the world have invited the Europeans to the First European Games to be held in Baku.

The originator of the video Kenan Rzayev highlighted that it is a unique and interesting way to invite every European citizen to the First European Games in their own language and get their attention to the games.