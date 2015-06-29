European Press highlights closing ceremony of Baku 2015

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ European leading media outlets have widely covered the closing ceremony of the first European Games held on June 28.

Sportsmax TV sport portal hails the closing ceremony of the first European Games as glittering. The article headlined "European Games draw to a close in glittering ceremony " highlights fireworks displays and performances from pop acts Clean Bandit, John Newman and DJ Gareth Emery. The article also highlights President of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) Patrick Hickey's closing speech. "To the European Olympic family and our friends around the world, I say this with certainty, the future is bright for Azerbaijan, the future is bright for the European Games," said Mr. Hickey.

"With gratitude, with pride and with great optimism, I declare the Baku 2015 inaugural European Games closed."

"For a little over 30 months, Baku has been the custodian of the European Games. Today the EOC receives our Games back stronger and more full of potential than we could ever have imagined at this stage.

"One of the great legacies of Baku 2015 will be to have laid the foundations for all future European Games. After the spectacular success of the inaugural edition, the future of this event is assured," he said.

French ladepeche.fr website characterizing the first European Games used the expression "the ideal speed of the Olympic Games."

"By organizing the Games Baku has proved to be able of hosting other great sporting events' says the article.

"Organization of the Games was fascinating. Baku has demonstrated a great courage by building the 68 thousand seat Olympyc Stadium in two and half years. 12 thousand volunteers have demonstrated high professionalism. There were special lines on the highways for the use of accredited cars only", the article notes.

The article also highlights European Olympic Committees (EOC) President Patrick Hickey's opinions on the first European Games held in Baku. The EOC President hailed the Games as highly, saying Azerbaijan claims to Olympic Games.

The article says that Azerbaijan will host Formula1 races in 2016, the Islamic Solidarity Games in 2017 and some matches of the European Football Championship in 2020.