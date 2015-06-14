Espinoza: Karate competitions at the Games will help to include this sports in Olympics

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the World Karate Federation (WKF), Antonio Espinoza hopes that the inclusion of karate in the program I European Games in Baku will help it to get a place in the program of the Olympic Games in 2020, Report informs, citing the RIA Novosti.

Karate, along with other sports claims to a place in the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"Yesterday was a big day for karate, competition in our sport started in European games, we had the opportunity to demonstrate fully our beautiful sport in the multisport competitions of this level.We are grateful for this opportunity, this chance is necessary for non-Olympic sports.Let us hope that these events will increase our chances of getting into the program of the Olympic Games in 2020, "- Espinosa told reporters.

The first medals in karate at the I European Games in Baku were played on June 13.