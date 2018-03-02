EOC President: Second European Games will not fall behind Olympics

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Coordination Commission of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) has begun checking the preparations for the 2nd European Games Minsk 2019.

Report informs citing the official website of the Games, the EOC experts will hold business meetings with managers and specialists of Operations Committee during visit to Belarus. They will discuss a number of mutual cooperation issues with local and national governing bodies, preparation of sports facilities, organization of solemn ceremonies, provision of technical requirements of official speaker, and etc.

EOC President Janez Kocijancic said that the 2nd European Games will not fall behind the Olympics in terms of scale and organizational level: "At present stage, the capital of Belarus can not be doubtful that the Games will be held at the highest level".

Notably, on March 3, the Coordination Commission will finalize the visit and assess the work of the 2nd European Games Organizing Committee.The II European Games will be held from 20 to 30 June 2019.

During the Minsk 2019 Games, 189 sets of medals will be given to athletes in 15 sports and 23 directions.