EOC President: We are not a political organization - UPDATED

EOC President: We are not a political organization

Patrick Hickey said that he had met with the president of the European Federation of Athletics, where he was promised that they would participate in the second European Games at a high level: "We also have held talks with the International Swimming Federation. They want to create the impression that these games are supposedly for the EU, but this game involves 50 countries. And I was elected 50 countries. We conserve balance and choose the host country. We are not a political organization and we cannot accuse the government of refusal to accredit an employee of the Guardian newspaper "". We cannot intervene in political issues ". P.Hickey added that they would also consider the issue on bearing the torch of the next European games from the Ateshgah templein Azerbaijan: "This is a great initiative. And the location is also excellent."

"Azerbaijan will stay in my heart forever"

Report informs, this was stated by the president of the European Olympic Committees Patrick Hickey at a press conference on June 28.

Hickey stressed that more than 900 foreign journalists had been covering the Games and the sporting event was perfectly organized in all aspects: "I have not heard a single complaint either on the Games or the organization. For all these reasons I am grateful to the government of Azerbaijan."

He said that if he wrote memoirs of his life, he would mention Baku-2015 too: "Azerbaijan confirmed that it is the qualified candidate for holding the Olympic Games."

He also said that currently there were 6 candidate countries for hosting the next Games: "Basing on the policy we pursue, we don't do bidding. The Dutch government has made a political decision to give up the organization. At present, negotiations are underway for 3 cities. 2 of them will run for the European Games in 2023".

Hickey expressed his gratitude to reporters, who covered the first European Games at a high level.