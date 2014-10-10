​EOC President: Azerbaijan ensures the security of Armenian delegation at the Baku 2015 European Games

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ European Olympic Committee (EOC) and Azerbaijan guarantee the safety of the Armenian delegation at the First European Olympic Games in Baku in the summer of 2015. Report informs citing Armenian media, it was stated by the EOC President Patrick Hickey at a press conference in Yerevan.

"We give appropriate guarantees. If the Armenian delegation decides to participate in European games, Baku will treat Armenian athletes with respect and ensure security.” In case of refusal of the Armenian delegation to participate in the European games, no sanctions will be imposed against Armenia, as well as Armenian athletes will have no obstacles to take part in future championships," Hickey said.