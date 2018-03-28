EOC chief advisor: "I am grateful to Azerbaijan for the work done during I European Games"

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of the National Olympic Committees of the twelve countries visited the capital of Belarus Minsk for the 2nd European Games.

Report informs citing the official website of the Games, the Organizing Committee of the European Games will hold meetings with representatives of Belarus, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Hungary, Denmark, Great Britain, Latvia, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Romania, Russia and Turkey in the next two days.

Representatives will also get acquainted with the sports facilities to be held and the conditions at the Athletes Village.

European Games Senior Consultant Pierce O'Callaghan said that in 2010, when the idea of holding European games was born, it seemed something fantastic: “But the practice showed that these competitions not only became possible, but also occupied their niche in the Olympic movement. In the end, each continent holds competitions similar to the European Games - in Asia, Africa, South and North America, international complex competitions in summer sports are organized. I am very glad that our first experience in organizing this major event in Europe was successful. I am grateful to Azerbaijan for the work they have done to give this holiday to the whole sports community. And I am sure that Belarus will do everything possible to keep the bar set by Baku in 2019. In the coming days we will see how much work has already been done by the organizing committee and I hope we will be able to discuss productively all areas of preparation for the II European Games in Minsk”.