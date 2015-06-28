Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ "I confirm that the European Games meet Olympic standards".

Report informs, this was stated by the European Olympic Committees (EOC) Coordination Commission Spyros Capralos at a press conference on June 28.

Spyros Capralos stressed that the 1st European Games were held in the Olympic-standard facilities. He also added that the introduction of various innovations was the other success of the Games: "The Olympic and non-Olympic games, the Paralympic Games were both held. The number of spectators in Baku showed how great their interest in sports is. We can say that there was no empty seats in the stands during the Games. All these factors were taken into consideration. Therefore I confirm that the European Games meet Olympic standards" he said.

Capralos stressed that media successfully fulfilled its job during the Games: "Both local and foreign media fulfilled their job well. The zones, which were constructed specially for media gave the journalists an opportunity to met with the athletes This is also newly-applied innovations."