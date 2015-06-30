​Deputy Secretary General of Belarus NOC: First European Games held at high level

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ "First European Games were held at a high level. As for the organization, each service performed its task. I have attended the Olympic Games, the Universiades so I have a lot to compare."

Report informs, this was said by the Deputy Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee of Belarus Dmitry Dovgalenok.

Commenting activities of Belarusian athletes, Dovgalenok said they were very deserving, "Of course, there were some sports where we left off a step away from the medals. Nevertheless, I believe that 43 medals and the 7th place won by our delegation is a great success. In any case, there is a lot of work. There are some sports in which we have didn't show much."

Mr. Dovgalenok also noted that European Games have become a good platform for the athletes to prepare for the upcoming Olympic Games, "When the delegation arrived here, all the athletes said it was amazing that Europe finally gathered and began to hold such games as this experience is very important before Olympic Games. This is a big plus."

Evaluating the performance of Azerbaijani sportsmen, NOC representative of Belarus said that they have confirmed that they are at a high level: "I think that the leadership of your country is satisfied with their performances. When athletes perform at the world championships in their sports, they lose their medals, their places, but when the team performs on the games, the whole country is watching, all the people of Azerbaijan realize that they have a strong team, which may also manifest themselves in Rio."

Deputy Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee of Belarus also shared his opinion about the prospects of European Games and the possibility of carrying them out in Belarus. According to Dovgalenok, he has information that this issue is currently considered.