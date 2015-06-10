Date of ceremony of rising flags of countries of "Baku 2015" announced

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ The raising flags and welcoming ceremony for the delegations of 50 countries that will participate in "Baku 2015" will be held.

Report was said by the head of the Azerbaijani delegation, Konul Nurullayeva.

According to him, a solemn ceremony will start in the Flag Square of the village at 18: 00, on June 11. After welcoming the delegations by the mayor of the Athletes Village Elchin Safarov, the flags will be raised. K.Nurullayeva said that compared with the Olympic Games, it was decided to raise the flag of each state at the same time not separately in the European Games.

The officials, including the heads and representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan are expected to attend the event.