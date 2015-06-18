 Top
    Countries win medals at the I European Games revealed - LIST

    Azerbaijan is 2nd in the list with 23 medals

    Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ According to the remaining results of "Baku 2015" I European Games Azerbaijan ranked 2nd on the list of medals. 

    Report informs, Russia ranked first with, 29 medals.

    Azerbaijan with 23 medals is ahead of Hungary by 10 medals. Azerbaijani athletes won 11 gold, 3 silver and 9 bronze medals.

    Of these, 12 medals - in wrestling competitions (6 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze), 6 - Karate (4 gold and 2 bronze), 2 medals in taekwondo (1 gold and 1 bronze), 1 medal - rowing (silver), 1 medal - gymnastics (bronze) and 1 - triathlon (bronze).

    NoCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
    1Russia165829
    2AZERBAIJAN113923
    3Hungary71513
    4Serbia 5308
    5Belarus51915
    6Germany46616
    7Turkey431017
    8Spain35311
    9Switzerland3317
    10Great Britain3115
    11Portugal2406
    12France2349
    13Ukraine15713
    14Italy1517
    15Poland1348
    16Croatia1236
    17Sweden1124
    18Lithuania1001
    19Austria0426
    20Georgia0213
    20Israel0213
    20Holland0213
    23Bulgaria0134
    24Czech Republic0123
    24Slovakia0123
    26Armenia0101
    26Greece0101
    26Romania0101
    26San Marino0101
    30Moldova0022
    30Macedonia 0022
    32Belgium0011
    32Denmark0011
    32 Estonia0011
    32Latvia0011
    32Montenegro 0011
    32Norway 0011
