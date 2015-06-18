Countries win medals at the I European Games revealed - LIST

Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ According to the remaining results of "Baku 2015" I European Games Azerbaijan ranked 2nd on the list of medals.

Report informs, Russia ranked first with, 29 medals.

Azerbaijan with 23 medals is ahead of Hungary by 10 medals. Azerbaijani athletes won 11 gold, 3 silver and 9 bronze medals.

Of these, 12 medals - in wrestling competitions (6 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze), 6 - Karate (4 gold and 2 bronze), 2 medals in taekwondo (1 gold and 1 bronze), 1 medal - rowing (silver), 1 medal - gymnastics (bronze) and 1 - triathlon (bronze).