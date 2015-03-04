Cost of tickets to I European games Baku-2015 revealed

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ Tickets for most events of I European games Baku-2015 for children and adolescents will be free.

Report informs it was announced at the press conference dedicated to 100 days remaining until the I European Games.

It was noted that the cost of tickets for adults will be quite acceptable.Depending on the game round (first or last) category seats and places of the event, tickets will cost in the range of 2-5 AZN.Most children and adolescents will reserve tickets, which will be under the tutelage of having in possession of identity documents of adults will receive free access to the games.

The exception was the competition that will take place in the arena named after Heydar Aliyev and the National gymnastics arena.Here tickets for adolescents will cost 1 AZN.

Cost of tickets for the opening and closing games for viewers of all ages will be slightly different.

Tickets for the opening ceremony will cost 20 AZN, and the closing ceremony - 10 AZN.