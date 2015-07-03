Champion of the I European games: I don't regret for decision to play for Azerbaijan

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ "I do not regret for decision to play for Azerbaijan. In Azerbaijan, I have achieved the results, and in Ukraine is not yet known how things would have turned out. Probably would not be such athletes like Maria Stadnik." Report informs, Champion of the I European Games in freestyle wrestling in the weight category up to 48 kg Maria Stadnik said in an interview with "Lviv newspaper".

Representing Azerbaijan in the competition since 2007 athlete praised the organization of the games: "At the competition was just an incredible atmosphere. In general, everything was like the organization of the Olympic Games, the only thing - there were fewer participants. Even the Olympic Village built for the athletes and their coaches. The local audience is very well supported by their athletes, so I liked the atmosphere."

M. Stadnik told about where she holds the training: "Often I am in the camp of the national team of Azerbaijan. Our training camp held in different countries: Bulgaria, Belarus, Ukraine. Often traveling. But I try to be more time in Ukraine with my children. They give me a favor, because I have two children. Mentors allow me to spend more time at home. "

Responding to a question about what she feels when her opponent is an Ukrainian athlete, M. Stadnik said that she does not feel especially strong emotions, as it often happens, as well she has to fight with the sister of her husband, who was in favor of England: "When you come out on the carpet, you think only about winning, not about rival."