Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ One more gold medal found its owner in European games Baku-2015.

Report informs, a Bulgarian athlete Vitaly Bubnovich became an owner of gold medal in air rifle shooting competition.

An Italian athlete Niccolo Kapmriani won silver and the bronze went to an Israeli athlete Sergei Richter.

The shooting competition will end on June 22.