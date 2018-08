Bakı. 26 İyun. REPORT.AZ/ Ilham Zakiyev has added the 18th gold medal to Azerbaijan`s medal count at the First European Games as he won the men`s +90 blind judo competition.

He secured the medal after defeating Ukraine`s Oleksandr Pominov in the final.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, his wife Mehriban Aliyeva and family members watched the final bout.