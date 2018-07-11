 Top
    Belarus Minister of Sport and Tourism thanks Azerbaijani experts

    Minsk hosts Chef's De-Missions seminar on preparation for 2nd European Games

    Baku. 11 July . REPORT.AZ/ Minsk hosts Chef-De-Missions seminar for participating countries on preparation for the Second European Games "Minsk 2019" in Belarus.

    Report was told by Samir Mammadov, Operations Advisor at the 2nd European Games Operational Committee (MEGOC), Minsk 2019. He said that Hasanagha Rzayev represented Azerbaijan at the event held at the headquarters of the Belarus Olympic Committee in Minsk. 44 countries attended the first seminar to be last until July 13.

    According to S. Mammadov, Belarus Minister of Sport and Tourism, Sergey Kovalchuk thanked the Azerbaijani and Azerbaijani specialists for high-level assistance and good work during the event. Simon Clegg, Director General of Baku European Games Operating Committee(BEGOC), who attended the seminar, stressed that the European Games achieved greater progress thanks to Azerbaijan.

