Baku Olympic Stadium put for exploitation

Baku.7 March.REPORT.AZ/ The act confirming the readiness for exploitation of Baku Olympic Stadium already was signed and accepted from the Contractor by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Republic. Report informs referring the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

According to the information, the construction of the stadium was implemented due to the working graphics. The Contractor of the project is Tekfen İnşaat ve Tesisat A.Ş.

"The project documentation is prepared due to the procedures and certain testings already provided", the information states.

The I European games, the opening and closing ceremonies of the games to be held on June 12-28 at this arena.