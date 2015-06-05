Baku-bound wrestlers win medal in Italy

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ Two Germans, two Italians and one French wrestler, who are all set to compete at the Baku 2015 European Games, collected medals at the Torneo Citta a Sassari event.

Report informs, the 19-year-old Italian Patricia Liuzzi was the only female wrestler with a spot at Baku 2015 to medal in Sassari, winning third place in the 55kg weight category. It was Liuzzi's second podium finish at senior level.

Her compatriot, Angelo Costa, placed second at 65kg, even though he is due to compete in the 70kg weight class at Baku 2015.

France's Maxime Eric Fiquet went the other way, taking bronze at 70kg despite plans to fight at 65kg in Azerbaijan, in his first podium finish since November 2013.

German Nick Matuhin, who competed at the London 2012 Olympic Games, won a silver medal at 125kg while the other medal went to compatriot Marcel Ewald. The 2007 European silver medallist and 2010 European bronze medallist Ewald took third place at 57kg.