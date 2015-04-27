 Top
    Baku-2015 Torch delivered to Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan

    Polad Aliyev will be the first to carry the torch

    Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ After the transmission of Torch taken in Ateshgah to the first torchbearer by President Ilham Aliyev, a 48-day Olympic Torch Relay travel in 60 regions of the country has launched.

    Report informs, today the torch was taken to Nakhchivan by plane.

    After Polad Aliyev, Afghan Gurbanov, Ibrahim Musayev, Kanan Asadov, Sahil Rusanov, Tural Gezalov, Farida Hanifaeva, Sakina Ibrahimova, Gulhanim Jalilova, Hanim Hudadanova will carry the torch. The path will cover a distance of 4.1 km.

    Festival will be organized on the occasion of the Olympic Torch Relay travel in Nakhchivan. 

