    "Baku 2015" torch brought from Funicular to Alley of Martyrs

    The relay will be completed by the European Olympic Committee President Patrick Hickey at 16:30 p.m.

    Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ The trip of "Baku 2015" First European Games Torch in the capital continues. 

    Report informs, the torch-relay started from Nizami Street at 13:00 p.m.

    First, the world champion weightlifter passed the Torch to actor Tahir Imanov and People's Artist Aghakhan Abdullayev. The relay was completed with a popular writer Chingiz Abdullayev in Fountain Square. At 14: 00 p.m., the torch-relay being carried by, a composer, writer Mirfaig Sujaddinov, chess grandmaster, Shahriyar Mammadyarov, wrestler Ilham Umayev and veteran gymnast Elshad Narimanov from the Winter Park ended with a composer, People's Artist Farhad Badalbayli in the park in front of Heydar Aliyev Palace.

    At 14: 00 p.m., the torch-relay was started by the world champion in freestyle wrestling Arif Abdullaev in the park in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center and finished by Greco-Roman wrestling Olympic medalist Vitali Rahimov near the subway.

    At 15:30 p.m., a pianist, People's Artist Murad Adigozalov started the torch-relay in front of Philharmonic Hall Park. The relay will be completed by the European Olympic Committee President Patrick Hickey at 16:30 p.m. in the Seaside Park.

