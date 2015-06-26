Baku 2015 reminds public to buy tickets from official sources only

Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ Baku 2015 reminds members of the public to ensure that they buy tickets for the inaugural European Games from official sources only

Demand for tickets has risen significantly for the final days of competition and the much-anticipated sold-out Closing Ceremony.

The Baku 2015 European Games Operations Committee (BEGOC) wants to remind the public that it is illegal, under Azerbaijani law, to resell any ticket for higher than its face value. The organisers are working with law enforcement authorities to stamp out all instances of ticket ‘scalping’ across Baku.

As part of this activity, any member of the public found to be reselling tickets for higher than the face value, to any Baku 2015 event, will face prosecution from the Police, which could result in a fine up to 7,000 AZN.

Baku 2015 wants to ensure that spectators coming to the Games only purchase tickets from the Baku 2015 website or any one of the 12 official ticket sales outlets located across Baku.

Information on any aspect of the European Games, from the locations of the ticket sales outlets to details of how to travel to venues, can be obtained from the Spectator Information Centre by dialling 2015 for free from all Azerbaijani landline and mobile operators and +994 (0) 77 2015 000 for international calls, as well as on www.baku2015,com.