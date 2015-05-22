Baku 2015 opens ticket sales points in Mingachevir

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today "Baku 2015" opened ticket sales points in Mingachevir.

Report informs city residents can purchase tickets for rowing races at Mingachevir State Drama Theater for the rowing competitions.

Tickets for places in the preliminary round of games range from 1 to 3 manats, while for final games range from 1 to 5 AZN. Teens and children under 16 will be admitted to all sporting events without a ticket.

Mingachevir Drama Theater box office is located at M.Fuzuli 29 street and will be open from 10 am till 6 pm seven days a week.

Rowing competition at I European Games will be held on June 14-16.